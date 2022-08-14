Oshiomhole: The Legacy Jonathan Left, No Successor Can Afford To Do Less

Adams Oshiomhole, former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has stated that the legacy left by former President Goodluck Jonathan is one that should inspire leaders.

Oshiomole said this on Saturday at the one-year memorial lecture in honour of Hosa Okunbo, chairman of Ocean Marine Solution, in Abuja.

Okunbo died on August 8, 2021.

Speaking on Jonathan’s legacies, Oshiomhole said the former president will always be remembered for making a historic call by congratulating President Muhammadu Buhari prior to the official declaration of the result of the 2015 presidential election.

“You left legacies even though I had cause to fight because it is politics. The legacy you have left, there is no successor who can afford to do less,” Oshiomole said.

“But the logic of multi-party democracy is that even an angel can be defeated. You have set a standard that none of your successors can afford to go below.

“Part of your legacies was when you launched the almajiri school and you thought that no Nigerian child should be left on the street; and you appropriated special funds.

“These ideas are not new, but what we lack is the will to transform it to practice. We never know who are our friends until when we are no more.”