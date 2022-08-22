Oyebanji Will Ensure Continuity, Says Fayemi

Dr. Kayode Fayemi, the governor of Ekiti State, declared on Sunday that he was pleased that Biodun Oyebanji, the current governor-elect and former secretary to the state government, would take office after him and show the state the beauty of democracy.

Fayemi, who expressed confidence that Oyebanji would continue and build on the successes of his administration on assumption of office in October, assured the people there would not be abandoned projects in the state.

During his speech at the community’s 2022 Udiroko Festival, the governor thanked the natives of Ado Ekiti as well as the Ewi of Ado Ekiti, Oba Adeyemo Adejugbe.

He said, “Our government has done so much for Ado. We have the airport project and modern bus terminal project nearing completion, the ultra-modern market in front of the palace here and other projects we have completed in the state capital.

Fayemi, who said Ekiti people should not entertain any fear of the projects, said, “There won’t be abandoned projects in Ekiti again. I am happy to leave you in safe hands of Biodun Oyebanji who was part of the successes of our administration. Ekiti people will see the beauty of continuity we have been clamouring for in Oyebanji government. We have no doubt about his capabilities to deliver.”