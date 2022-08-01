Pantami Kicks Against New Tax On Calls, Data

Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, has kicked against renewed attempts by the Federal Government to add a five per cent excise duty to telecommunication services.

When implemented, this will bring the total tax telecom consumers pay for telecom services to 12.5 percent.

Also Read: Food Price Hike: Nigeria Vulnerable Because We Are Import-Dependent, Says Utomi

He disclosed this while speaking in Lagos at the ongoing exhibition organised by the Nigeria Office for Developing the indigenous Telecom Sector, an agency domiciled in the Nigerian Communications Commission.

He stated that the telecom sector already contributes a lot to the Nigerian economy, and adding more taxes could impact negatively its growth.

He urged the government to consider taxing other sectors of the economy that are not contributing to national development.