Papaya Ex Laments As She Reveals How Much She Spends On Data Weekly

Raheem Abike Halimah, a social media personality and influencer better known as Papaya Ex, has shared how much she spends data on a weekly basis. .

Some of her followers find it incomprehensible that the contentious social media sensation spends a hefty N50,000 on internet packages.

READ ALSO: Papaya Ex Reacts After Video Of Her And Alleged Married Lover Surfaces

She wrote: “I can’t do this anymore & I give up. 50k data in a week?? I miss days we use 1GB in a month please. What’s this daylight robbery. Help! Lmaoo. Because I didn’t say 50k in 5 days? Mtchew.

I use 10k every single day. I use internet 24/7, how much do you expect me to use 2k? Please please, y’all act ignorant blindly every time on this app. Who doesn’t know 100k is the new 10k lately”.

See post below: