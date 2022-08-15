PDP Crisis: I’ve No Plans To Resign, Ayu Declares

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senator Iyorchia Ayu has stated he has no plans to resign.

He said he will not resign now or in the foreseeable future having been given a four-year mandate to lead the opposition party.

There has been pressure on Ayu to resign in line with an alleged agreement he entered into prior to his emergence to step down if the presidential candidate emerges from the north.

Atiku Abubakar, the former vice president, secured the party’s presidential nomination, with Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike coming in second.

As a key need for supporting Atiku in the 2023 presidential election, the Wike camp has urged that Ayu’s resignation be accepted.

However, according to a tweet from his media assistant Simon Imobo-Tswam, Ayu declared he wouldn’t step down on Monday.

The tweet reads: “The PDP National Chairman, Dr. Iyiochia Ayu, has not resigned and has no plan of resigning.

“For clarity and emphasis, he was elected for a tenure of four years.”