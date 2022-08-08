Peter Obi Not A Member Of Pyrates Confraternity, Says Aide

Valentine Obienyem, a media aide of Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), has stated that the former governor is not a member of the National Association of Seadogs (NAS), better known as the Pyrates Confraternity.

Obienyem responded to the claims of the membership of the LP presidential candidate in a terse text message on Monday to TheCable.

“Not at all,” the media aide said after he was asked to respond to trending social media posts suggesting that Obi belongs to the confraternity.

In a now-deleted Facebook post, one Fejiro Oliver, who claimed to be a member of the association, described Obi as a “dedicated Pyrate who has led by the tenets we were baptised with”.