Peter Okoye Mocks Unemployed Youths

Peter Okoye, a singer from Nigeria who is a member of the band PSquare, has criticized a bunch of unemployed Nigerian youths who take to social media to protect those who put them out of work.

On August 17, 2022, the musician revealed this via his Instagram Stories.

Since the election campaign got underway, a number of Nigerian celebrities have spoken out on their preferences as well as the engagement of the general public in the upcoming elections.

READ ALSO: Peter Okoye Knocks Troll Over Grammatical Blunder

Prior to the general elections in 2023, Okoye and a few of his colleagues have been at the forefront of voter registration.

These well-known people have maintained their position that Nigeria should hold free and fair elections.

Some of these celebrities have even threatened to expose their colleagues who accept money from politicians to run their campaigns.

Peter wrote: “A graduate with no job, you manage to buy smart phone, come on social media and started defending people that made you jobless”.

See post below: