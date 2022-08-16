Police Arrest Alleged Terrorist In Lagos

The police on Monday arrested a man in Lagos who had been accused of being a terrorist.

A mob had descended on Sanni Gafar, 29, and were ready to lynch him when police officials intervened.

According to a statement signed by police spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, Gafar was alleged to have disguised as a woman,

“At about 1100hrs today, a mob descended on an alleged terrorist at Ijora Badia. The Police arrived on time to save him from lynching. Preliminary investigation shows that the male suspect, who many alleged disguised as a woman, is Sanni Gafar, aged 29,” the statement said.

“He was found with a bag containing three hammers, six screwdrivers, one pair of pliers, one chisel, five spanners, three rolls of black cellophane, cable wires, a 20mm bending spring, a pair of black trousers, and a plastic box of clips.

“The investigation is ongoing to ascertain his claim that he is an electrician. CP Abiodun Alabi, FDC while commending residents of Lagos for their vigilance, once again warns against any form of jungle justice.

“All suspicious persons or movements are to be reported to security agencies.”