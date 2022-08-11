Police Raid President’s Home In Search Of Relative

Police on Wednesday raided the private home of Peruvian President Pedro Castillo, local media reported, as a search for his corruption-accused sister-in-law continued under a court-issued warrant.

Castillo himself is the subject of five criminal investigations, including for graft, and has survived two impeachment attempts since taking office in July last year.

Images broadcast on several television channels showed agents entering Castillo’s home in the rural, northern Cajamarca region on Wednesday.

This came just hours after an unprecedented raid Tuesday at the presidential palace in Lima to execute a warrant for the detention of Castillo’s sister-in-law Yenifer Paredes.

There was no footage of Paredes being taken away Wednesday, suggesting the agents left Castillo’s house empty-handed.

Castillo said at a public event in Lima on Wednesday that “they have just entered my home.”

The prosecutor’s office would not confirm a raid had taken place.