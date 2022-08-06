Police Summons Kizz Daniel Over Rift With Drycleaner Who Damaged His Clothes Worth N14m

Popular singer, Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe better known as Kizz Daniel has reportedly been summoned by the police for questioning.

According to sources, the singer had allegedly seized a bus belonging to a dry cleaning company which he had contacted to do a dry cleaning job for him.

It is reported that the “Buga” hit maker confiscated their bus after they had allegedly damaged his clothes worth 14 million naira.

Kizz Daniel was summoned by the police after the owners of the bus reported him to the police.

His lawyer who reached out to the police on Friday, August 5 notified the police that the singer would be present for questioning on Tuesday, August 9; and the confiscated bus has been released to the owners.