Presidency: Fani-Kayode Meets Tinubu, says APC will win 2023 election

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-KayodeFemi Fani-Kayode has said the All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu would win the 2023 election.

Fani-Kayode said great things would happen to Nigerians under Tinubu’s leadership.

He disclosed this after he met Tinubu, ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

The former Minister met with Tinubu in company of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

In a series of tweets, Fani-Kayode said the meeting was fruitful and productive.

He said APC would emerge victorious in 2023.

According to Fani-Kayode: “It was an honor and privilege to spend quality time with our presidential candidate and great leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, my old friend and brother, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila a few days ago.

“Our meeting was fruitful and productive and together we shall move forward & go into battle to ensure victory for him and our great party the APC In next year’s presidential election.

“Great things are going to happen in Nigeria under his watch. Thanks be to God.”