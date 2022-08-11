Queen Naomi’s Hairstylist Welcomes Twins After Miscarriage

Olori Silekunola Naomi Ogunwusi, the ex-wife of the Ooni of Ife, has repeatedly shown that she is a true queen.

With her encouraging gesture toward her hairstylist, the ex-wife of the monarch has won the hearts of her supporters.

Olori Naomi said that when her hair stylist of more than ten years experienced a miscarriage, she sobbed and prayed for a miracle.

God heard their prayers and rewarded her with twins nine months later.

Naomi went on to say that she supported her throughout the journey and carried the pregnancy with her.

When she gave birth to her twins, the Queen was by her side in the hospital.

Watch video below: