Qween Nwokoye Shares Stunning Photos As She Turns 40

Nollywood actress Queen Nwokoye turns a year older, today, August 11th. The actress celebrated turning 40 by posting beautiful images.

Queen Nwokoye shared in her birthday tribute that she woke up filled with love, thanks, and happiness.

She thanked God for his countless gifts of love and care as she thought back on her past years.

She wrote: “I woke up this morning with love, gratitude and happiness. It’s my birthday. I look back at my past year and I really don’t know how to thank God for his immense love and divine attention.

I look forward to this new year and all I can say is “My father, your favorite daughter is giving you the wheels again, I trust you with my whole heart”.

