Reactions As Portable Bags Chieftaincy Title In Ogun

Habeeb Okikiola, also known as Portable, has continued to thrive despite his notoriety.

The town of Tigbo in Aworiland has awarded the “Zazoo crooner” the Chieftaincy title ‘Amuludun’.

The charitable artist was seen dispersing cash to neighbors in a video posted on his Instagram page.

The news has elicited a range of responses from online users. While some made fun of him, others gave him kudos for his recent success.

See some comments below:

yur_boyfriend: Amuludun Abi idamu adugbo

sugar_dxb07: See him bodyguard

elvisnation12: You done go village go collect title nah. Title name. Na me sing Zazuu one of Ogun State

king_abiolavictor: Omo see bouncer

alexaplisforlife: From celebrity to street Chief Omo e choke ooo. God abeg ooo

temitemi1127: Local champion werey olorin my Fuji star

aloma2348: Guy police no dey follow u

dannylt231: Idamu place if na like this you dey do before you for don go far

