Reconcile With Aggrieved Yoruba Leaders, Oluwo Urges Tinubu

The All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Senator Bola Tinubu, has been urged by the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi, to speak with all Yoruba political figures who have grievances and seek a sincere reconciliation with them.

He asked Yoruba politicians and leaders to show forgiveness to one another for the sake of the Yoruba race.

In a statement issued in Osogbo on Monday and signed on his behalf by his press secretary, Alli Ibraheem, Oluwo also urged Yoruba leaders, stakeholders, and politicians to promote political harmony and understanding before the 2023 general election.

The statement read in part, “The late sage, Obafemi Awolowo, tried. Then the late business tycoon, Moshood Kasimawo Abiola, made a try and won democracy for us. The same mistake must not be repeated again. This is not about political party. It is natural to offend each other but divine to forgive.

“The chances of one of us becoming the President of Nigeria are bright and promising. He might have offended you just as you also might have offended someone. Let’s heal the wound of enemity to move on and faster.

“This is the last chance should we want our children to forgive us. I enjoin the APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to approach the aggrieved Yoruba leaders, stakeholders and politicians for genuine reconciliation and harmonisation.”