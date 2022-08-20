Replace Shettima With Christian, APC Youths Tell Tinubu

On Friday, more than 200 youths and supporters from the North-Central zone joined the protests against the Muslim-Muslim APC presidential ticket, calling for the decision to be reversed.

They demanded that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the APC’s presidential candidate, remove Kashim Shettima, a former governor of Borno State, from consideration as his running mate.

The demonstration was started by the demonstrators at the Unity Fountain and ended at the Presidential Villa under the direction of the North Central Progressive Youths.

The youth from the six North-Central states and the Federal Capital Territory held banners that read, among other things, “Tinubu and Shettima must do the necessary, it is our constitutional right,” “Don’t destroy the unity of Nigeria,” “Shettima must go now, all Christians say no to Islamization of APC presidential ticket,” and “APC presidential ticket must be for all faith.”

In addition to calling Tinubu “a man revered and adored by Nigerians,” NCPY President Musa Attah said that his running mate will be the only thing standing in the way of his triumph in the 2023 presidential election.

For the benefit of the party and Nigeria, he urged President Muhammadu Buhari, to persuade Tinubu to choose a Christian in Shettima’s place.

He contends that because the President has made history with his accomplishments in the areas of infrastructure, anti-corruption, and good administration, he must safeguard his legacies by trying to elect a deserving successor who can build on his successes.

Attah said, “Mr President, on numerous occasions you have promised to bequeath a democratic system imbued with workable institutional structures that will stand the test of time. True to your word, the nation’s electoral system has been revolutionised.

“Your footprints will never be forgotten in the area of infrastructure. The fact that there’s still a country called Nigeria is due to your resilience despite the mirage of security challenges. We are also coping with the global economic crisis. Meanwhile, the trial of the suspended Accountant-General of the Federation and many others has proven your zero tolerance for corruption. There are no sacred cows.”