Respect Your Friend’s Marriage, OAP Bolanle Olukanni Singles

Bolanle Olukanni, a Nigerian media celebrity, has used her social media to encourage unmarried Nigerian women to always honor the marriages of their friends.

The OAP believed that women should make every effort to treat their friends’ marriages with the appropriate respect and refrain from interfering unless specifically invited to do so.

READ ALSO: Leave The Ministry, Media Personality, Bolanle Olukanle Reacts To Sammie Okposo’s Extramarital Affair

Bolanle said she is trying to convey that no matter what the issue, friends’ marriages should be respected and that individuals should respect others’ boundaries.

She wrote on her verified Twitter account: “If you are single and have a friend that is married try as much as possible to behave in a way that respects your friend’s marriage. Always ask, if I was married would I appreciate this behavior if someone did this with my partner”.

See post below: