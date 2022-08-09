Running Mate: We Stand Shoulder To Shoulder With Tinubu – Abdullahi Adamu

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Senator Abdullahi Adamu has expressed that the party is in total support of Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s, its presidential candidate, choice of Senator Kashim Shettima as running mate.

The former lawmaker stated this while addressing newsmen.

He, however, accused journalists of emphasising differences amongst Nigerians rather than promoting unity.

Senator Abdullahi further stated that as long as the party is not contravening the Nigerian constitution, it will continue to ‘stand shoulder to shoulder with Tinubu.’

Watch the video below: