Salary Arrears: Delete Ebonyi From Your List – Umahi Tells BudgiT

Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, has denied owing six months’ salary to civil servants working in public schools.

Umahi frowned at a report released by a reputable financial rating agency, known as BudgiT, which rated Ebonyi as one of the States in the Federation owing six months salaries to workers.

The governor made this clarification in a statement made available to journalists by his special assistant on Media and Strategy, Mr. Chooks Oko.

He said, “without attempting to impugn on the integrity of the organisation, we wish to state categorically, that the report is outrightly false, and contradict all verifiable facts and evidence in the State.

“Ebonyi State government has never owed salaries of workers even for one month. As a matter of fact, workers’ salaries have always been paid on or before 24th of every month up till July, 2022.”

The governor cautioned BudgiT to delete Ebonyi State from the list.

“We hereby urge BidgiT to specify their source or remove Ebonyi State from the report as it has no business there. BudgiT and other such organizations are advised to always verify their facts properly before releasing statistics to the public, as incorrect reports are capable of diminishing their respect and integrity.

“For the avoidance of doubt, BudgiT is advised to seek verification from the appropriate Government Ministries, Agencies and Departments in the State, including speaking with the civil servants. We cannot be deterred from delivering quality governance to our people while ensuring the best welfare for our workers,” the governor stressed.