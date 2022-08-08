Sanusi To Youths: Let’s Build Nigeria… Don’t Run Away To Another Country

Muhammadu Sanusi II, a former Emir of Kano, has advised youths to stop running abroad to escape the country’s challenges.

He said this in Lagos on Sunday at a stage play titled ‘A Truth in Time’.

The play, which depicted the life and times of Sanusi, was written by Ahmed Yerima, a drama professor at Redeemer’s University, and produced by the Duke of Shomolu Productions.

The former Emir encouraged young people to start building the country with their talents and hold public officers accountable.

“To the young people, do not fear. This is your country. This is your future. Take hold of it. Work for it. Build it. Don’t let anyone tell you to run away because you have a degree. They say ‘Go to England, go to America,’ Sanusi said.

“This is your country. You are coming back here. Let’s work to build one for you and you also help us build this country for you.”