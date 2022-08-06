SDP Will Take Over Rivers In 2023 – Magnus Abe

Social Democratic Party (SDP) governorship candidate in Rivers, Magnus Abe has stated that the platform will win the 2023 elections in the state.

The former Senator made the declaration at a meeting with the SDP national leadership in Abuja.

Abe thanked the leaders for giving him the opportunity of flying the party’s flag, assuring he would not disappoint.

The former Secretary to Rivers Government said he was aware his emergence was challenging as the party had several options.

“You have kept faith with us; we know the several shenanigans, the moves and all the intrigues that were concocted to try to stop us.

“I believe that this party has lived up to its mandate as a social democratic organisation to improve democratic practices in our country.

“I have said several times that the people that are the strength of the party.”

Abe informed the SDP leadership that thousands of people across Rivers have joined the SDP, “the fastest growing in the state”.

“It is the party that will win the elections in Rivers. I want to assure you that we will win the elections”, he added.