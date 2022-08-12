“See As I Am Spoiling You Now” – Regina Daniels Tells Mom

Rita Daniels has been lavished with luxury by her daughter Regina Daniels.

Following the birth of Regina’s second child, the mother and daughter, who are still abroad, have been enjoying their best lives.

Regina went shopping with her mother and spent millions of dollars on a gold chain. Regina made fun of her mother, saying that she wouldn’t remember this in the future.

READ ALSO: Regina Daniels Reveals How She And Her Mother Almost Washed Plates In Dubai Restaurant

But as she referred to her as her love, her mother lavished her with affection.

Regina Daniels said: See as I am spoiling you now, you wouldn’t remember, and her mother replied: But u know that you are my love.

Regina Daniels captioned the post: “I love it!! But it’s so heavy…anyways I still got it”.

See post below: