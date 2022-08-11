Shakira’s Estranged Partner, Gerard Pique Reportedly Dating 23-Year Old Student

Two months after parting ways with singer Shakira, Barcelona defender Gerard Piqué is apparently discreetly dating a 23-year-old PR student.

The 11-year romance between the Colombian singer, and the Spanish player, came to an end in June, according to a joint statement from the two.

READ ALSO: Gerard Pique And Shakira Officially Announce Their Separation

The Sun claims that Pique and Clara Chia Marti, whom he is alleged to have met while they both worked for his production business Kosmos, have separated.

According to the article, Gerard and Clara, who is 12 years younger than him, have been seeing each other “for months.”

A source told The Sun: “Gerard and Clara have been seeing each other for months. She is a student who also works for him in his office, organising events.

They have been keeping quiet about their relationship but those around them all know what is happening”.

They added: “People have been helping him keep the romance hush-hush and have wiped Clara’s social media accounts so people can’t find photos of her. That alone makes his mates think he is actually quite serious about being with her”.