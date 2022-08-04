Sharia Law Not For Non-Muslims, Sultan Assures Corpers

Sultan of Sokoto Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar has assured 2022 Batch ‘B’ Stream 11 corps members in Sokoto State that Shari’a Law is not binding on non-Muslims in the state.

He, however, assured them that their safety was guaranteed despite some security challenges facing the country.

Sultan gave the assurance on Thursday in his palace when the NYSC management team in the state led by the state coordinator and some selected corps members paid him a courtesy visit.

Also Read: Eid-el-Kabir: Nigeria’s Security Challenge Worrisome, Says Sultan

Abubakar further assured them that they would be allowed to practice the religion of their choice.

He noted that Sharia law is not binding on non-Muslims, stressing that nobody would be coerced to join Muslims against his or her wish.

“In Sokoto, Sharia law is only binding on Muslims, nobody will force you to wear hijab or force you to obey Islamic laws if you are not a Muslim he stated.

He enjoined the corps members to spread joy and embrace religious tolerance. He also urged them to continue to be law-abiding and serve as role models to the younger generations.