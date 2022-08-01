Shehu Sani Reacts As Police Move To Arrest, Prosecute Movie Makers Over Uniform Use

A former lawmaker who represented Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Shehu Sani has asked the Nigeria Police Force not to ban movie producers from using their uniforms in movie scenes.

The 8th National Assembly lawmaker explained that movies are a powerful medium for combating crime and public enlightenment.

Senator Sani made the submission via his verified Twitter page on Monday, urging the police to instead charge the film producers some fees rather than deny them access to the force uniforms.

He tweeted: “The Police should charge movie producers some fees for using their uniforms rather than stopping them. Movies are a powerful and potent medium for fighting crime and public enlightenment.”

Sani made the submission in response to a directive by the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, which decried the illegal sale of police materials and accoutrements by traders in shops, and open stores not approved nor recognized by the police authority.

Baba frowned against the use and abuse of force uniforms by those in the entertainment industry.

The police boss declared in the statement that henceforth, movie and skit makers who portray the police in a bad light or used its service materials without applying for such will be arrested and prosecuted.

Baba in the statement signed and made available to newsmen by the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said; “Movie makers and skit makers portray the police institution in their movies and skits, using the police uniform without recourse to the provision of Section 251 of the Criminal Code law, and Section 133 of the Penal Code Law which criminalise such unauthorised use with accompanying necessary sanctions.

“The IGP, therefore, charged all commands and formations, the IGP Monitoring Unit, Provost Marshals, and X-Squad, to arrest and immediately prosecute, in accordance with the law, all persons or groups of persons engaging in the illegal sales of police uniforms and accoutrements within their jurisdictions, while film or skit makers who portray the Nigeria Police Force officers in a bad light, without applying for, and being duly issued a permit letter for such portrayals, to desist with immediate effect or face the full wrath of the law.”

“Baba assured the citizens of the commitment of the Force to guaranteeing compliance with the law, with the task of ensuring prompt authorisation for all applications for approvals of usage of police items in movies and skits,” he stressed.