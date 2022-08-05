Singer, Rudeboy Reveals What Men Truly Want

According to Rudeboy of Psquare, whether or not you love him is irrelevant to him because all a man needs in life is money and peace of mind.

Rudeboy stated on his Instagram Story that a man doesn't care if you love him or not; all men truly want is money and peace of mind.

He claims that men don’t have time for romantic relationships, so whether you love him or not doesn’t matter; all they want to do before going to bed is ponder, calculate, and plan what they will do the next day.

See post below: