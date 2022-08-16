“Smells Like Racism” – Ayra Starr Calls Out Airline Over Missing Bags

Fast-rising Nigerian artist Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, known by her stage name Ayra Starr, has criticized the well-known airline AirFrance for holding onto her box.

She claims that two months after she boarded the plane, the airline that provided her with the worst flight experience of her life has still not returned her package.

The issue, according to Ayra, “smells like racism,” and she is pleading with the airline to return her box because it contains her music.

She wrote: “Air France this is starting to smell like racism, it’s been two months already! Please return my box to me !!! My laptop is in there, my music is in there, give me my box, I’m tired.

All My worst flight experiences have been with airfrance, please just return my box to me, I beg!

Okay, please @[email protected] please I just want my box, I’m not even angry again, I forgive y’all but just return my box, please”

