Soludo Bans Movement Of Cattle On Foot In Anambra

The governor of Anambra State, Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo, has outlawed the movement of cattle on foot throughout the entire state.

The Anambra State Cattle Menace Committee met with Soludo at the Government House in Awka over the weekend. Soludo stated that the prohibition complied with the State’s 2021 anti-open grazing law and that enforcement would start in September.

The law enforcement officers have been instructed to carry out the open grazing ban now that it is a legal requirement.

“Though the law has been in existence since almost one year ago, cattle rearers keep parading certain areas in the State in contravention to the law,” Soludo said.

Soludo, while speaking at the meeting, said that his administration would ensure the implementation of the law by September.