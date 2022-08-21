Sophia Momodu Clears The Air On Pregnancy Rumours

Davido’s baby mama, Sophia Momodu, has come out to address pregnancy rumours.

As the socialite and fashion mogul stepped out in style while sporting a large belly, she fueled pregnancy rumours.

Sophia Momodu released a little video of her day’s events when she was in London.

Many keen viewers noticed what appeared to be a growing bulge.

People who commented on her post asked if the mother of one was expecting another child.

READ ALSO: Davido’s Babymama, Sophia Momodu Sparks Reactions As She Flaunts Engagement Ring

She said: “Who started the rumours, I need to know the person. I am not pregnant.

Can I say something? Can’t I put on weight? So I can’t say I wouldn’t work out for days and get some belly pouch?

Don’t you know how expensive children are?. Let’s train Imade first. Children are expensive. Why can’t you say Sophia is getting money and is glowing?.

Am so mad, I want to know who started the rumours, I am ready to fight with the person. Na fat I fat I no kill person.

I made a decision this year that if something comes up about me that I am not comfortable with, that is completely untrue, I will speak up on it. I am not Beyonce, I can’t do that Beyonce silence.

If I am pregnant I am going to pull a Rihanna on you. You all know my life is public there is nothing to hide. If I am pregnant we will practical raise it together. If I was pregnant you will see it cause I am not scared of nobody my first pregnancy was private, I promise you my next pregnancy would be public, cause I have done the privacy, I want to do the publicly am not scared of you guys, so I need you guys to stop with the pregnancy rumours”.

Watch video below: