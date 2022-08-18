Sowore: Police No Longer Perform Their Duties… All They Do Is Protect VIPs

Omoyele Sowore, presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), has accused the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) of failing to perform its duties amid the rising insecurity in the country.

Sowore spoke in an interview with Africa Independent Television (AIT), which will be aired on Thursday night.

The presidential candidate accused police officers of serving as security attachés to prominent personalities at social events, instead of engaging in their responsibility of maintaining law and order.

Also Read: Sowore To Atiku: ‘It’s Time To Quit’

“In this country today, the Nigeria police are no longer doing police work, the army is the one doing police work. What the police are doing is [to] accompany people to parties, and accompany VIPs. They are just doing VIP protection,” he said.

Speaking further, Sowore said some houses being protected by police officers in the federal capital territory (FCT) are empty.

“We have 350,000 policemen. Every house you go to in the Asokoro area has six policemen in front of them doing nothing — just protecting VIPs. Some of the houses that have policemen in front of them, they don’t have people even occupying the houses because they have reduced the police to nothing,” he added.

“Our security agencies are managed, with due respect, by incompetent people and leaders. They are not appointed on merit. They are appointed based on ethnicity, nepotism and religiosity.”