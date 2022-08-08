Soyinka: Video Of Pyrates Confraternity Mocking Tinubu Distasteful

Wole Soyinka, Nobel laureate, has reacted to a video showing some members of Pyrates Confraternity mocking Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In the video which has gone viral on social media, some members of the group dressed in red and white attire, can be seen yelling out critical remarks.

The group chanted: “Baba wey no well e dey shout emi lo kan (Baba that is sick is saying it’s his turn)”, and “hand dey shake (hand that shakes)”.

‘Emi lo kan’, is a catchphrase attributed to Tinubu who had said it was his turn to be president.

Reacting to the video in a statement issued on Monday, Soyinka stated that he was not a part of the performance and he is not in anyway connected to the feelings the remarks were intended to convey.

The Nobel laureate said while members have the freedom to express themselves, it is necessary for him to comment on the video because he is “connected” with the group.

Also Read: Tinubu Sees Presidency As Retirement Benefits – Dino Melaye

“The display acidly targets a presidential candidate in the awaited 2023 elections. Since the whole world knows of my connection with that fraternity, it is essential that I state in clear, unambiguous terms, that I am not involved in that public performance, nor in any way associated with the sentiments expressed in the songs,” he said.

“Like any other civic group, the Pyrates Confraternity is entitled to its freedom of expression, individually or collectively. So also is Wole Soyinka in his own person. I do not interfere in, nor do I attempt dictate the partisan political choices of the Confraternity. I remain unaware that the association ever engages in a collective statement of sponsorship or repudiation of any candidate This is clearly a new and bizarre development, fraught with unpredictable consequences.

“In addition, let me make the following cultural affirmation. I have listened to the lyrics of the chant intently and I am frankly appalled. I find it distasteful. I belong to a culture where we do not mock physical afflictions or disabilities. Very much the contrary.

“The Yoruba religion indeed designate a deity, Obatala, as the divine protector of the afflicted, no matter the nature of such affliction. This sensibility is engrained in us from childhood and remains with us all our lives. It operates on the principle of mortal frailty to which all humanity remains vulnerable.”

Soyinka added that further statement will be issued when “I have made further enquiries into this strange, uncharacteristic outing of the association”.