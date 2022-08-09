Start Akure-Ado Ekiti Road Project, Minister Urges Fashola

Minister of State for Transportation, Prince Ademola Adegoroye, has urged the Minister for Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, to expedite action on the commencement of the Akure-Ado Ekiti Expressway dualization project.

The project for the dualisation of the road was awarded by the Federal Government to Dantata and Sawoe in 2020, but work has not commenced on the project.

In a statement issued by the Special Assistant on Media to the transport minister, Mr. Ebenezer Adeniyan, Adegoroye raised the issue of the road dualization project while he visited Fashola in his office in Abuja.

According to the statement, the transport minister said, “the people of Ondo and Ekiti States had continued to experience too much pain on the bad road and therefore need a respite.”

Adegoroye also noted that the poor state of the road had necessitated urgent action from the federal government.

He said, ” The Akure – Ado road project would be the major benefit of both Ondo and Ekiti States from the unprecedented 77 road projects embarked upon by the Muhammadu Buhari administration and currently ongoing across the country.”

Adegoroye, however, lauded the works and housing minister for his hard diligence, forthrightness, and determination in ensuring the growth of road infrastructure in the country.

Responding, Fashola stated that lack of funds had made it difficult for the government to begin the project, saying the road had not been abandoned.