Stefflon Don Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction While Twerking At An Event

Stefflon Don, a well-known British artist, had a wardrobe malfunction while dancing at an event.

The 30-year-old decided to serenade bystanders with her enormous backside while she was having a good time at a party.

Unfortunately, while trying to twerk up a storm, Burna Boy’s former partner’s trouser split apart.

Internet users have responded to the video in a variety of ways.

Some have questioned whether the artist is doing this to make her ex, Burna Boy, jealous, while others have commented on her enormous backside.

Watch video below: