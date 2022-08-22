Stefflon Don Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction While Twerking At An Event

Stefflon Don, a well-known British artist, had a wardrobe malfunction while dancing at an event.
The 30-year-old decided to serenade bystanders with her enormous backside while she was having a good time at a party.
READ ALSO: “I Broke Up With Burna Boy Because He Has A Fragile Ego” – Stefflon Don Allegedly Reveals
Unfortunately, while trying to twerk up a storm, Burna Boy’s former partner’s trouser split apart.
Internet users have responded to the video in a variety of ways.
Some have questioned whether the artist is doing this to make her ex, Burna Boy, jealous, while others have commented on her enormous backside.
Watch video below: