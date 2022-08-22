Strike: Gombe State To Resume Academic Activities Today

The management of Gombe State University (GSU) has announced Monday as the resumption date of 100 level students of the institution.

In an internal memo signed by the Deputy Registrar (Academics), Musa Sarki, and obtained by Daily Trust on Thursday, all the 100 level students of the university were asked to report to their respective department on Monday.

“Consequent upon consultations held between the various stakeholders in the Gombe State University, it was resolved to allow 100 level students to report back on Monday August 22nd, 2022 to complete their registration processes,” the memo stated.

It added that it was agreed by all the stakeholders that the students should be allow to hold their matriculation and complete the first semester for the 2021/2022 academic session.

When contacted, Chairman of the GSU chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Dr Sulaiman Salihu Jauro, said he would only speak to the media after a meeting of the union which will hold on Friday.