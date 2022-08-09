Suspects Linked To Owo Massacre Arrested – General Irabor

Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, has stated that those behind the Owo attacks have been arrested.

Some gunmen had stormed St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State, killing no fewer than 40 worshippers.

The Federal Government, however, said the Islamic States of West Africa Province terrorists were behind the attack.

During a meeting with editors and media executives in Abuja on Tuesday, the Chief of Defence Staff confirmed that the Owo attackers had been nabbed.

Irabor stated that the suspects would be paraded after an investigation had been concluded into the matter.

He said, “Within the last time we met, we have recorded remarkable achievement. Let me bring it to your notice that within the same period, there have been ignoble actions of men of the underworld that have impinged on our collective well-being, namely the unfortunate train attack, the attack on Kuje correctional center as well as what has been reported in the past the attack on the presidential convoy.

“Also, the Owo incident which was intended to bring man and women of the armed forces to present them in a form and shape that make it to look as if the nation is on a siege. We have arrested those behind the dastardly act in Owo.

“It was my intention to present them to the public, but because of the investigation still going on, I had to change my mind. I will like to say that in due course, the world will see them and others who are behind other daring attacks in the country.”