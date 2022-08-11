“Take All My Money And My Music”, Banky W Says As Wife Recreates His 2009 Hit Song

The actress Adesua Etomi’s epic ode to her husband, singer Banky Wellington, has garnered a ton of attention online.

Many people were stunned when the actress reinvented one of her husband’s popular songs.

Adesua recorded an acapella version of String Thing, which was a hit in 2009.

Adesua Etomi shared a video on her Instagram page describing how stressful it was for her.

She dedicated the song to her immensely talented husband, Banky W, whom she referred to as throughout the song.

Fans, including celebrities gave positive comments to Adesua Etomi for her outstanding vocals.

Many Nigerian celebrities including her husband, Banky W reacted saying:

Banky W: Take all my money and my music!!!.

Ebuka Uchendu: Pele Banky, it’s no longer your song.

Stella Damasus: You are insanely talented sweetheart.

Alex Unusual: Love it. Susu W.

Funke Akindele: ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

Osas Ighodaro: Niiiiiiice.

Brodashaggi: Loveeeet!.

Wole Ojo: Love it.

Erica Nlewedim: Hahaha so fun to watch.

Toyin Abraham: Love it.

Esther Ene: Love it.

Annie Idibia: Gosh!!!! If talent was a person…. It will definitely be this beautiful Queen. You are a star with no film tricks!! I salute you.

Bimbo Ademoye: Susu debliyew. Don’t mean to trobleyew.

Bisola Aiyeola: I love eeetttt..Susu dobliyew.

Watch video below: