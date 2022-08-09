The First Xiaomi Authorized Store in Nigeria opened

Offers exclusive services to Customers from 8th to 10th August 2022

Xiaomi Corporate, a global consumer electronics and smart manufacturing company announced the launch of its first authorized store today at Essence House, Computer Village, Ikeja, Lagos.

Xiaomi Authorized Store is the first official Xiaomi store opened in Nigeria, an exclusive store for all Xiaomi smartphones and its AloT products for purchase and repairs. This goes a long way to emphasize how Xiaomi value the Nigeria market by giving opportunity for customers to connect more closely with the brand.

With the grand opening today, Xiaomi is giving lots of exciting gifts to anyone who stops at the store to purchase either of the Redmi Note 11 Series or Redmi 10 Series smartphones between the 8th and 10th of August, 2022.

Among all kinds of choices to make life much more convenient and easier, the Redmi Note 11 Series and the Redmi 10 Series were launched earlier this year to make the successful series even more competitive. These remarkable devices which come with stronger specs and features and brings powerful upgrades to their camera systems, charging speeds, displays, and etc.— making excellent smartphone performance more accessible than ever.

Redmi Note 11 Series: Flagship-level technologies

Redmi Note 11 Series feature 108MP primary sensors which allow people to capture and share moments of their life in high resolution and true-to-life details.

Boasting a high refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of up to 360Hz, Redmi Note 11 series enhances the screen experience with smoother animations and lag-free transitions and it also registers more precise finger touches. The series is equipped with an FHD+ AMOLED DotDisplay which features a DCI-P3 wide color gamut, providing more vibrant colors and details and it also ensures the screen’s clarity even in bright daylight.

One thing that makes Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G stand out is its 120W Hypercharging capability.120W in-box charger can provide you more convenience and more charging scenarios.You can experience the life-changing benefits of being able to charge to 100% in only 15 minutes under Boost mode. The powerful capability lasts 26 hours of calling, 18 hours of video playback, and 140 hours of listening to music.

Redmi 10 Series: Surprising technologies at affordable prices

90Hz 6.5” FHD+ AdaptiveSync display, a powerful chipset, and a sleek design, making exceptional performance available to more and more people, the honest and affordable prices make Redmi 10 Series become popular and competitive in market. The price of Redmi 10A starts from N66,200. Redmi 10C is N85,900, Redmi 10C is N85,900 while Redmi 10 2022 is N102,900.

Redmi 10A is dedicated to bringing consumers a well-round user experience at an affordable price and it offers a large 6.53″ HD+ display to provide a better experience for watching videos as well as the content. The device also features a rear fingerprint sensor to make it more convenient to unlock. It comes with a 13MP main camera for capturing and sharing life events and activities as well as a 2MP depth camera that helps to achieve a natural blur effect in the background when you take portraits, Redmi 10A is comfortably capable of recording memorable moments of daily life.

Also, Redmi 10 2022 has a 50MP AI quad-camera packed with smooth viewing with a 90Hz 6.5″ FHD+ DotDisplay which lowers power consumption and extends battery life by adjusting the refresh rate based on the content being viewed. It is also powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and 5,000mAh battery which offers smooth day-to-day usage with an octa-core CPU and a long-lasting battery that provides enough power to last a full day.

Redmi 10C delivers professional-level photography in a fun-sized package making the most of your memories with the high-resolution 50MP camera that’s perfect for capturing those unforgettable moments. It is equipped with a large 6.71″ display which is rare in its price segment. Meanwhile, Redmi 10C is equipped with a Snagdragon 680 processor built on flagship level 6nm process offering a max clock speed up to 2.4GHz to deliver efficient and powerful performance while conserving power. In addition, Redmi 10C gives you a massive 5000mAh (typ) battery that lasts you through the day and allows you stay powered up on the go.