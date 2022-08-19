The Johnsons’ Cast Hold A Night Of Remembrance For Late Ada Ameh

The Johnsons cast and crew held a night of remembrance to honor their colleague Ada Ameh after her passing.

For Ada Ameh’s night of tribute, The Johnsons’ cast, both old and young, invades Lagos’ Amphi Theatre in Freedom Park.

The event features song performances and tributes to the deceased.

Charles Inojie, Susan Pwajok, Seun Osigbesan, Olumide, and other members of the Johnsons cast swarmed Ada Ameh’s night of tribute.

Actress Ada Ameh passed away on July 17, 2022, at about 11 p.m. in Warri, Delta State.

Ameh was reportedly visiting an oil company toyshop and his family when she fainted, according to reports from numerous sources.

