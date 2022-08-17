The Thrills And Fun From TECNO Camon 19 Mondrian Edition Launch

TECNO is not just a purveyor of technology; it is now a brand that takes innovative heights in the creative sectors such as fashion and art into technology.

As seen at the launch of the TECNO Camon 19 Mondrian Edition, the event took place on the 16th of August 2022 at the Art Hotel in Victoria Island, Lagos, in partnership with the African Artists Foundation (AAF), which oversees the artistic communities in Nigeria.

The event saw several high-profile personalities from the tech, music, art, fashion, and entertainment industries in attendance. This entertaining premium event focused on the brand theme “Tech meets Art.”

The highlight of the evening was when Luke Pan, the brand manager for TECNO and the brand ambassador, Tiwa Savage, unveiled the artistic CAMON 19 Mondrian Edition. Tiwa Savage led the audience on a thrilling journey to experience the exciting and innovative features of the newly launched CAMON 19 Mondrian edition.

The device’s back changes color to a Mondrian theme when exposed to ultraviolet (UV) light or sunlight. This feature was the reason why TECNO named this series the Mondrian Edition. All those in attendance were blown away by the device’s unique features.

Everyone who attended the event was impressed by the artwork provided by the African Artists Foundation (AAF). There were also those at the sip and paint stand who did their Mondrian-inspired art.

The CAMON 19 Mondrian launch indicates that TECNO will continue to create consumer-centric products and set the pace for other smartphone brands. Thanks to the super night mode camera and quad flashlight, users can create superior videos without worrying about blurred backgrounds or dull colors.

TECNO is expanding its global reach and focusing on premium services by incorporating art into its mobile devices, transforming them into creative technologies. To give its customers the highest possible level of satisfaction, TECNO adheres to its slogan, STOP AT NOTHING!