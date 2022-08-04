“There Is No Award For Suffering”, Bisola Aiyeola Says As She Advices Her Fans

Bisola Aiyeola, the first runner-up in Big Brother Naija Season 2, has discussed her life before stardom.

The mother of a single child described how she had to rely on her neighbors to provide for her. This was made clear by Bisola Aiyeola as she offered unsolicited advise to her followers.

She claimed that because she has experienced suffering firsthand, there is no reward for it.

Today, however, she enjoys a comfortable lifestyle and has access to any food she wants.

Bisola leveraged her experience to inspire her fans and followers to keep trying and pursue any level of financial success they so desire.

She said: :I just say let me drop this, it is unsolicited, but I said let me tell you guys something. I used to think like that before but not anymore. Firstly, there is no award for the best in suffering.

I can tell you that I have been extremely poor, poor in the sense that I can’t feed myself. I literally have to wait for neighbours to cook so I can greet them and be on the side where I can afford to purchase any kind of food that I like to eat.

Comfort is beautiful; comfort is essential for you mentally; it puts your mind at ease and at peace. If after comfort you decide to go for luxury, it is beautiful, don’t let anybody make you feel bad for desiring luxury things”.

Watch video below: