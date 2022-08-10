They Went To Him Demanding N20 Million Or His Life – Robbers Attack Hafiz Oyetoro

A group of armed robbers ambushed veteran Nollywood actor Hafiz Oyetoro, also known as Saka, in his house in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The revolting incident took place on August 8 at night.

According to reports, the thieves wanted N20 million from him, and when they didn’t obtain it, they beat him up and took his laptops, cell phones, and other belongings.

This was revealed by Oyetoro’s friend Kayode Soaga in a statement.

The statement reads: “The men broke into his home at about 2am, heavily Armed with Pump action guns, matchetes, and demobilised his guards.

Three other houses on the street were robbed with more devastating effect. They broke the Burglary proof and went straight to him demanding N20 million or his life, threatening to kill him. However he begged and pleaded, they went down to N3m but the actor said he didn’t have.

They tortured him and took all Android Phones, iPhones laptops and all available Cash in the home and ATM Cards. These men came with POS to empty money in Accounts. We thank almighty GOD for his life as he is doing fine now”.

See post below: