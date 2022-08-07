Tonto Dikeh Celebrates Son As He Bags ‘Most Generous’ In School

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh is feeling like a happy mother as she celebrates her son, King Andre Churchill who bags an award in school.

The mother of one, whose pleasure could not be contained, showered her kid with love on Instagram.

The son of Olakunle Churchill proudly displayed his trophy, which he had received for being the class’s “Most Generous.”

Tonto Dikeh said, “To my little Chipmunk,” as the caption for images he posted at the award event.

She wrote: “Congratulations to my Little Chipmunk…#LORD @kingandre_dikeh..We See you Level 2”

See post below: