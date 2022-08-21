Toyin Abraham Publicly End Feud With Lizzy Anjorin

Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham has spoken out about her bitter conflict with Lizzy Anjorin.

After a few months of silence, Toyin addressed her issue with popular actress Lizzy Anjorin.

Lizzy Anjorin brought up her feud with Toyin again, saying that the latter had not only made fun of her in the past but also disseminated untrue rumors about her and referred to her child as an idiot.

Lizzy insisted that Instagram had no nasty users, pointing out that many of her colleagues, including Toyin Abraham, had created fictitious accounts to harass and insult one another.

Toyin Abraham acknowledged that she had never trolled Lizzy with a fake Instagram page or hired a writer to criticize her during an Instagram Live session with Iyabo Ojo.

Toyin said that a fan of hers attacked Lizzy Anjorin, and she also requested the fan not to include her in any online controversy.

Toyin Abraham, who broke down in tears, explained that she was reacting to the situation because she wanted to shield her kid and husband from being implicated in it by Lizzy.

Toyin Abraham provided an update on their dispute and said that she had called the police.

Toyin said it was critical for her to provide answers and facts to the public, especially following the conclusion of the police inquiry, in a message on her Instagram page.

Given that the investigation determined that Toyin did nothing improper to Lizzy, she claimed that there are no problems between her and Lizzy.

Toyin revealed that Lizzy used a fan comment that wasn’t her own and ran with it.

The two actresses brought up their complaints at the station, she apologized, and they have since moved on.

