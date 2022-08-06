Toyin Lawani Opens Up On Friendship With Caroline Danjuma

Toyin Lawani, a celebrity stylist and fashion designer, has spoken up about her friendship with Caroline Danjuma, a fellow reality star, and former best friend.

Since the Real Housewives of Lagos reality show’s premiere, the two have been at odds.

Toyin Lawani said she had no regrets about anything she did at the reunion in an interview with Chude Jideonwo.

READ MORE: “Toyin Lies Too Much” – Caroline Hutchings Hits Back At Toyin Lawani, Spills Shocking Secrets

People had anticipated that she would fight Caroline, which she didn’t do. She and Toyin have been friends for a long time, therefore Toyin pledged never to fight her.

She affirmed that despite Caroline’s razor-sharp tongue and her ability to say anything about their friendship, she wouldn’t lower herself to her level.

Toyin Lawani described how Caroline supported her during difficult times and the other way around.

Watch video below: