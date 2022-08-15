Toyin Lawani Returns From Dubai; Shares Adorable Video Of Her Children

Renowned Nigerian celebrity stylist Toyin Lawani shares an adorable video of her children upon their return from Dubai.

The mother of three posted a video of her two older kids trying to surprise her by coming home from holiday shopping in Dubai.

Toyin Lawani, who was not startled by their return, was taken aback when her kids spent her hard-earned money on pricey products without thinking of her and instead bought sweets as a gift.

She believes that kids can suddenly disgrace their parents.

She wrote: “Children will disgrace you,

I paid for this lavish trip, and they brought back sweet for me, after shopping for themselves, ok oo,

They have come back with their wahala

@thereallordmaine went to the mall and insisted he wasn’t leaving till bought him Rolex with his pocket money,

Uncle how much do you think Rolex is, just be managing your swatch for now oo jeje Missed them so much”.

See post below: