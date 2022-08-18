Toyin Lawani Showers Praises On Her Children’s Nanny

Nigerian celebrity stylist Toyin Lawani has moved many to tears after what she did for her daughter’s nanny, Atinuke Leora.

Toyin Lawani, who has done everything possible for her daughter’s first birthday, which is on August 26, 2022, has taken the internet by storm with stunning videos from her ongoing celebration shoot.

Toyin Lawani posted a video of her daughter looking lovely for her birthday photo shoot as she delegated the job to her daughter’s babysitter.

Through her verified Instagram account, Toyin Lawani wrote a thank-you card to her daughter’s nanny, expressing gratitude for looking after her despite having her own children.

The mother of three also detailed her terrible experiences with nannies in a lengthy Instagram post.

She insisted that she never leaves her children unattended by a family member.

