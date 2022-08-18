Troops Arrest Eight Suspected Bandits In Kaduna

Security operatives have arrested eight suspected bandits who have been terrorising residents of Mariri community in Lere Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The arrest, according to the Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, was carried out due to sustained intelligence gathering.

He disclosed that Troops of Operation Safe Haven acted on credible intelligence, and arrested seven members of the gang.

Aruwan gave the names of the suspects as, Musa Adamu, Abdullahi Usman, Suleiman Hasidu, Usman Jibril, Saidu Isah, Hassan Abdulhamid, and Idris Sani.

One Hajiya Bilkisu, a suspected accomplice, who had been housing the arrested persons, was unfortunately lynched to death by angry members of the community as she tried to escape.

Following the development, the Kaduna state government has urged security agencies to ensure a thorough investigation of the suspects, while also appealing to the citizens to avoid all forms of jungle justice and to give security agencies the needed cooperation to work in line with the dictates of the law.