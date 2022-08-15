“Una Too Like Belle Matter” – Tuface Reacts To Rumours Of His Alleged Extramartial Affair

TuFace Idibia, a Nigerian artist, has criticized Nigerians for insulting him over rumors that he had an affair with a banker.

Rumors that Tubaba had an affair with a banker spread quickly on social media just after he had apologized to his wife, Annie, and kids for being a “shitty” husband and father.

The singer, however, refuted the claim and advised Nigerians to ignore the misinformation in a statement on Saturday.

While referring to the report as fake news, his wife Annie stated that the rumor first surfaced in 2014.

However, Tuface claims the rumor spreaders have ‘fried brains’ in a post on his Instagram page on Monday.

He wrote: “Una too like belle matter see people wey no even know who be their senator just Dey insult unto Wetin dem no even get any idea about. Una well done.

Father forgive dem for their brain has been fried”.

