Uti Nwachukwu Crowns Himself “God King” As He Celebrates 40th Birthday

Uti Nwachukwu, also known as Uti, a former housemate on Big Brother Naija (BBN), has crowned himself the God-King as he celebrates his 40th birthday on August 3, 2022.

The celebrity has come out to say that he can indisputably attest to the fact that life truly begins at 40 by posting some stunning images to his verified Instagram account.

He wrote: “Chapter 40: THE GOD KING. They say Life begins at 40…I doubted this. It scared me but I can CONFIRM that this is NO LIE. 2022 Has been my most successful year in the past decade. It really did feel like a renewal! Physically, Mentally, Carrer Wise and definitely Spiritually”.

