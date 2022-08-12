Uzodimma: Crude Oil Thieves Should Not Be Treated As Sacred Cows

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma has urged the Federal Government to identify the brains behind crude oil theft in Nigeria and bring them to justice.

He made this appeal while speaking to State House Correspondents after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday in Abuja.

Governor Uzodimma asserted that the act is a cancer that must be dealt with to stabilize the economy.

He warned against treating perpetrators as sacred cows, underscoring that anyone involved in the practice must be brought to book irrespective of whose ox is gored.